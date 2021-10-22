Arsenal v Aston Villa - Match preview

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Romain Saiss (right)

Villa head to the Emirates looking for a response to last weekend’s 3-2 derby defeat to Wolves, when they conceded three times in the final 15 minutes to blow a 2-0 lead.

Smith yesterday wrote off the chaotic finale as a freak occurrence which would not have any long-lasting impact on his players.

Though his assertion ‘it was not a collapse’ might have raised eyebrows among some supporters, it was in many ways typical of a head coach who has built much of his success on an ability to remain calm and consistent, whatever the result. Privately, he will have his concerns, yet they were never going to be aired in public.

“I don’t think our mentality can be questioned,” said Smith. “When Wolves got back to 2-2 our mentality was right and we could have gone on and won the game.

“We have had eight games this season and in 7.9 of those games we have only conceded one set-piece goal, which was second phase against Brentford.

“In 0.1 of a game we have conceded three goals, which is a train running down a track. We will get what we deserve at the end of the season.

“Last Saturday we didn’t get it but if we play like we did for the majority of the game we will be fine.

“I have to be consistent in my analysis of the team and performance. If it is a performance where I feel we deserve to be beaten I have more concerns than with a performance where we don’t deserve to be beaten.”

Still, a second-straight defeat has raised the pressure slightly heading into the clash with the Gunners, while increasing questions over Villa’s current tactics.

Much of that focus has fallen on the partnership between Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins which has so far delivered less than might have been expected. At least one of them has hit the net in the last two matches, though both have ended in defeat.

Speaking yesterday, however, Smith didn’t give the impression of a manager who felt it was time to change tack just yet.

He said: “We’ve played eight games so far and they didn’t play together for the first three because Ollie was injured. They’ve only been together for five games and one of them has scored in the last two games.

“We’ve ended up with defeats but if my centre-forwards are scoring in every game then we’re more likely to win games than we are likely to lose.

“I think their relationship in terms of combination play will come but they are both goalscorers and they both know they can score in this league. If that trend continues I’ll be a very happy man.

“We went to a system that we felt we needed to against Chelsea, with players out at the time or not up to full fitness and it’s a system that seems to have suited us.