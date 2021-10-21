Aston Villa linked with Bologna ace Aaron Hickey

The position is set to be a focus of upcoming transfer windows and 19-year-old Hickey, who has made seven Serie A appearances this season, is among several targets being monitored.
Matt Targett is Villa’s regular starter at left-back and earlier this year was rewarded with a contract extension through to 2025.
But the club are keen to strengthen their depth in the long-term with veteran Ashley Young, their current back-up option, having only signed a one-year deal upon joining last summer.
Scot Hickey, a product of Hearts’ youth system, is attracting interest from several English clubs along with Celtic.
Villa are also working to secure the long-term future of Carney Chukwuemeka with the midfielder now eligible to sign an extended deal after turning 18 yesterday.
Chukwuemeka signed a three-year contract, the maximum permitted length for an under-18 player, last October but Villa are eager to ward off interest from other clubs.
The academy star, part of Villa’s FA Youth Cup winning team last season, made his senior debut in May and was then handed his first Premier League start in August’s 1-1 draw with Brentford.