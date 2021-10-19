Valerien Ismael thanks West Brom fans ahead of another TV game

Valerien Ismael (AMA)

Following their derby win over Blues, the Baggies travel to Wales tomorrow looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Championship.

Despite the match being only their 13th league outing, it will be the 10th time this season Albion have played in the evening – with five of their weekend games having been moved for live television coverage.

And Ismael is grateful for the sacrifices fans are making so they can continue to support their team.

“They are always massive for us, we get huge support – especially away from home,” the Frenchman said when asked about Albion’s fans. “When you think we have played 12 games so far, nine times we have played a night game, we have had four games on a Friday night.

“It’s difficult for our fans but they support us anyway, in any circumstance. We need to put in the right performance for them.”

Asked if it’s a good thing a lot of Albion’s game are being moved so they can be broadcast on TV, Ismael said: “It shows that we are doing a lot of right things.

“It shows the impact of West Bromwich Albion. But it doesn’t change our purpose. We understand we can’t change when we play.

“But we do understand it is difficult for our fans when they buy a season ticket for a Saturday afternoon game and it’s gets moved to a Friday night.

“And then you have games on a Tuesday night and a Wednesday night.

“It’s difficult, it’s a challenge for everyone.”

Under Welsh law, Albion fans aged over 18 attending tomorrow’s game require either an NHS COVID pass – which confirms full vaccination against COVID-19 – or evidence of a registered, negative lateral flow test.