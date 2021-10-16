Dean Smith: Emi Martinez is a £20m snip

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Saturday February 13, 2021..

The goalkeeper has established himself among the top shot-stoppers in the Premier League since arriving from the Emirates just over a year ago.

Martinez is also now Argentina’s No.1, helping his nation end their long wait for major tournament success in last summer’s Copa America. The 29-year-old was this week hailed by international team-mate Lionel Messi as “one of the best goalkeepers on the planet” following his heroics in the most recent World Cup qualifiers.

Martinez did not concede a goal in three matches during the international break and Smith said: “The confidence Emi’s built since he came here has been excellent. I think everybody knows what Lionel Messi thinks of him.

“Messi had been trying to win a major tournament for a long period and Emi was a big part of why Argentina went and won the Copa America. He’s held in high esteem by Messi and all the Argentinians.

“He is looking a bargain at the moment but we knew we were getting a good goalkeeper.

“I think he’s probably surpassed all our expectations of what we thought he would and he’s growing in confidence every game, which is obviously good for us.