Matt Targett urges Aston Villa fans to play their part

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

Matt Targett reckons home supporters can be Villa’s 12th man in tomorrow’s derby against Wolves.

Matt Targett of Aston Villa passes the ball ahead of Leander Dendoncker of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA)
Villa host their West Midlands rivals in front of fans for the first time since returning to the Premier League in 2019, with the last three matches between the teams played behind closed doors.

Dean Smith’s men are unbeaten on their own turf this season and Targett said: “It is going to be a difficult game but we are looking forward to it and especially having a packed Villa Park too.

“Once you get the place rocking it can’t be nice for any team. It is such a great advantage for us. The fans are like the 12th man and it helps us out so much.

“It will be a really tough game. I remember last season it was a real battle, particularly at their place where we nicked it. There were a lot of yellow cards.”

