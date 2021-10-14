Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings: Make the punishment fit crime on racists

Tyrone Mings in action (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth).

“Obviously it’s very difficult for me to speak too freely on an issue that is to do with the police,” said Mings, who played 90 minutes in the heart of England’s defence.

“Every time we speak about racial abuse the punishments that then follow never seem to quite be in line with what’s happened.

“But I guess I can’t speak too freely unless I know the facts and I sincerely hope that if that was the case then the punishment this time fits what’s happened.”

Hungary fans, just like last month in Budapest, expressed their opposition to England players taking the knee before kick-off, with a banner displayed underlining their stance.

“We’re certainly doing good things and I don’t think we’ve ever come away from our stance,” Mings said.

“We’ve faced backlash or criticism or opposition views before and we’ve stood collectively quite passionately together.