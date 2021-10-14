Aston Villa boss Dean Smith facing a late derby call

By Matt Maher

Villa boss Dean Smith is preparing to make a late call on Emi Martinez and Douglas Luiz’s involvement against Wolves.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith
Both finish international duty in the early hours of tomorrow morning and face a hectic dash back to the UK prior to Saturday’s 3pm kick-off.

Goalkeeper Martinez faces a 7,000-mile trip back from Argentina, while Brazil midfielder Luiz will travel around 5,000-miles from Manaus.

Smith is not expected to rule on the availability of either player until they are assessed early on Saturday morning. Both will be required to quarantine in “bespoke facilities” for 10 days upon their return having visited red-list countries, though they will be permitted to train and play.

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba will avoid quarantine requirements following Zimbabwe’s removal from the red-list.

It is believed Nakamba did not enter his homeland until Monday, after it had been taken off the UK’s travel list. The 27-year-old featured in both matches of a World Cup qualifying double-header against Ghana and is in line to start against Wolves should Luiz be ruled out.

