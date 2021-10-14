Ally Robertson: West Brom need a clinical finisher

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

The Baggies have a lot of exciting options going forward but the likes of Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips are not out-and-out strikers.

Boss Valerien Ismeal does have Jordan Hugill and the out-of-favour Kenneth Zohore in his ranks.

But like most supporters, Robertson believes Albion need more in the striking department.

“I’d like to see us making a couple of additions in January,” said Robertson who made more than 600 appearances for the club between 1969 and 1986. “If we could buy a couple then great.

“But we don’t seem to be spending fees so it might be a case of bringing a few in on loan just to improve the squad a little bit and add a bit of strength in depth.

“I think we do need a striker. Callum Robinson has done well and Karlan Grant has found his form recently which was great to see.

“But I think we need another option in that central striker role.”

Robertson believes the addition of a goalscorer will be important as many teams in the Championship set up to frustrate the Baggies.

“Look at the Millwall and Derby games for example, they couldn’t have been happier leaving The Hawthorns with a point,” the Scotsman added. “We need someone who is clinical in the box.

“Defensively we look good. We are very organised. Teams aren’t creating many chances against us.

“The defensive side of things is right.

“I just think we could do with a little more up top – a natural goalscorer.