England pals Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady soon to go head to head for Aston Villa and Wolves

Tyrone Mings (right) and Conor Coady

The pair have formed a close friendship during their time with the Three Lions and their bromance saw them full of smiles in training ahead of tonight’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary at Wembley tonight.

However, there will be no old pals act at Villa Park on Saturday as club rivalries come to the fore in the first West Midlands derby between the two this season.

Meanwhile, manager Gareth Southgate intends to make changes after a number of fringe players featured in Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing of minnows Andorra.

Southgate said: “We will definitely make changes. We have got a very strong squad and part of the reason we made the changes we did the other night is there were some specific profile of players we thought could help us win the game.

“Also, we want the squad to feel involved and it is important they know they are valued, that they can contribute.

“It wasn’t a friendly the other night, there were qualification points resting on it and those games have gone wrong in the past.