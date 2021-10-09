West Brom's Sam Johnstone set to start for Three Lions

England's Sam Johnstone (left) and Ben Chilwell

The 28-year-old is in line to win his third senior cap after boss Gareth Southgate agreed to a request to rest Jordan Pickford.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has asked Southgate to rest Pickford while he works his way back from injury.

The former Sunderland keeper is expected to start when the Three Lions host Hungary at Wembley on Tuesday.

But tonight Johnstone is the man set to get the nod between the posts.

His selection will be a huge boost for the 28-year-old as it confirms he remains Southgate’s second choice goalkeeper despite the fact he is once again playing in the Championship.

Southgate was called into the squad with both Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale.

A boyhood Albion fan, Ramsdale has impressed since joining Arsenal in a potential £30million deal.