West Brom's Sam Johnstone set to start for Three Lions

Albion keeper Sam Johnstone is set to start for England tonight in their World Cup qualifier in Andorra, the Express & Star understands.

England's Sam Johnstone (left) and Ben Chilwell
England's Sam Johnstone (left) and Ben Chilwell

The 28-year-old is in line to win his third senior cap after boss Gareth Southgate agreed to a request to rest Jordan Pickford.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has asked Southgate to rest Pickford while he works his way back from injury.

The former Sunderland keeper is expected to start when the Three Lions host Hungary at Wembley on Tuesday.

But tonight Johnstone is the man set to get the nod between the posts.

His selection will be a huge boost for the 28-year-old as it confirms he remains Southgate’s second choice goalkeeper despite the fact he is once again playing in the Championship.

Southgate was called into the squad with both Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale.

A boyhood Albion fan, Ramsdale has impressed since joining Arsenal in a potential £30million deal.

But Johnstone hasn’t conceded a goal in his two previous outings for England. And Southgate is understood to have been impressed by both his attitude and his form for club and country.

