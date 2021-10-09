Team-mates support West Brom forward Callum Robinson’s vaccine stance

Callum Robinson.

Robinson became one of the first high profile players to openly admit he hasn’t received the jab when asked at a press conference previewing the Republic of Ireland’s game against Azerbaijan.

Speaking earlier this week, the Baggies forward said: “I haven’t been vaccinated, no. That’s my choice at this moment in time.

“Further down the line I could change my mind and want to do it, but at this moment in time I haven’t been vaccinated, no.”

Burnley’s Nathan Collins was the first player to speak to the media following the furore sparked by Robinson’s admission.

Just under half of the 26 players in Stephen Kenny’s squad have declined the vaccine.

But while Collins has had both his jabs, he says it should be down to each individual whether they want it or not.

“It is his own personal choice,” Collins said when asked about Robinson’s decision not to be vaccinated.

“I don’t feel like there is a need to have a conversation because I support him at anything he does.

“The lads support him at anything he does so we haven’t really thought into it that deeply.

“People have their reasons, their own personal opinion of it, or personal reasons to get it or not to get it.

“Either way, any of my team-mates or people I know if they don’t want to get it or if they do get it I’ll support them.”

During the last international break, Albion and Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby opted not to answer when asked if he had been vaccinated.

Figures shows that in the UK, almost 49 million people have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, an uptake of 89.8 per cent.

But it is believed fewer than half of players at most Premier League and English Football League clubs are vaccinated.

As of two weeks ago, the squads of only seven clubs in the top flight were more than 50 per cent fully vaccinated.

One of those is Wolves, who have confirmed since July, 100 per cent of their first-team players and staff have been fully vaccinated.