Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins' goal toast hope

England's Ollie Watkins

The 25-year-old hopes to be involved when the Three Lions try to take another step toward World Cup qualification against Andorra.

Watkins, recalled to the international set-up by boss Gareth Southgate became a father for the first time last month and admits it has changed his outlook on life.

He said: “I scored against Spurs last weekend and I think everyone was expecting me to pull out the old baby celebration but I need to think about it more and the next goal I score I will do something.

“Obviously it (being a dad) is something new but it gives me a different outlook on life.

“I don’t feel like I’m a selfish person but at times you’re just thinking about yourself a lot before but now I just put her first. It’s nice that my life’s not just about me now, it’s about someone else.”

Watkins’ recall came after he missed the start of the season with a knee injury but while hugely ambitious he accepts it will be tough dislodging Harry Kane from Southgate’s line-up.

He said: “This is only my third camp. I’m not thinking about being the main No.9. I think at the end of the day, everyone knows Harry – he is the England captain, he’s going to play every game if he’s fit.

“So it’s about me taking my opportunity when I get the chance and I do the best for the team and show the manager what I can do.