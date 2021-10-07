Troy Deeney reveals he twice nearly joined West Brom

Watford's Troy Deeney celebrates

The 33-year-old, who is now with Birmingham, has been linked with a move to The Hawthorns multiple times in his career.

And he confirmed he came close to the move in both 2018 and 2020.

“When Daniel Sturridge went (to Albion on loan from Liverpool in January 2018) and I was starting for Watford at the time,” Deeney recalled when asked about the first time he almost became a Baggie.

“Before you know it, I’m having calls and meetings with them at The Grove (a luxury hotel near Watford).”

Deeney revealed he came even closer to becoming an Albion player after they won promotion under former head coach Slaven Bilic.

But in the end the Croatian boss opted to sign Karlan Grant from Huddersfield instead.

“I went up there, got my number, met the manager — it was done,” Deeney said.

“We met before they played Chelsea, there was a handshake and (we said) we’ll do it on Monday.