Quartet discover their FA Cup fate

Shrewsbury Town Women and Wem Town Ladies will meet on Sunday, October 24, for a place in the first round proper. The former have progressed through two rounds while National League Wem join the competition at this stage.

AFC Telford Ladies and Shifnal Town Ladies have been drawn at home to Rotherham United and Notts County, respectively.

Like Shrewsbury, the West Midlands League pair have come through two rounds to this stage.