Quartet discover their FA Cup fate

By Lewis CoxFootballPublished:

The Women’s FA Cup third qualifying round draw has thrown up a Shropshire derby and a couple of eye-catching ties.

Shrewsbury Town Women and Wem Town Ladies will meet on Sunday, October 24, for a place in the first round proper. The former have progressed through two rounds while National League Wem join the competition at this stage.

AFC Telford Ladies and Shifnal Town Ladies have been drawn at home to Rotherham United and Notts County, respectively.

Like Shrewsbury, the West Midlands League pair have come through two rounds to this stage.

The Bucks’ visitors Rotherham compete in the Northeast Regional League, the fifth tier of women’s football, while Shifnal’s opponents Notts County also ply their trade at step five, in the East Midlands League. All ties take place later this month and are worth £600 to the winners.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

