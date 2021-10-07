County trio safely through in Women’s FA Cup

Shifnal, of the West Midlands League Division One North, fell behind early against the Premier Division opponents but struck back late in each half for a thrilling victory and a place in the third qualifying round, where they will play host to Notts County.

Visiting Worcester led inside 20 minutes through a fine solo effort from D’oyen Fitchett. Crucially, the hosts levelled just before half-time through Rebecca Bown.

And, with just over 10 minutes to go, Shifnal were awarded a penalty and captain Maria Bell made no mistake from the spot.

They will be joined in the third qualifying round by Shrewsbury, who extended their perfect start to the season with a thumping 6-1 win at Westfields in Herefordshire.

Paris Schofield fired a brace, before efforts from Shannon McShane, Libby Veitch and another double from Zoe Child put the gloss on a dominant display. Shrewsbury face county rivals Wem Town, who play in the higher-ranked National League Midlands, in the next round.

AFC Telford Ladies are also through and the high-flying league leaders booked a home date with Rotherham later this month with a 3-0 victory at league rivals Walsall Wood.