Aston Villa headache with Douglas Luiz call-up

Luiz has been drafted in to replace the injured Casemiro but while it is excellent news for the 23-year-old personally, for Villa boss Dean Smith it presents a headache.

Brazil play their final World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in the early morning of Friday, October 15, UK time – just 36 hours before Villa host Wolves in the Premier League. Luiz’s involvement in the latter is now in serious doubt.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez was already facing the same race against time to face Wolves with Argentina also concluding their qualifiers on the Friday morning. Both Luiz and Martinez will be required to quarantine in ‘bespoke facilities’ for 10 days on their return to the UK, though they will still be available for training and matches.