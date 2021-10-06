West Brom forward Callum Robinson admits he has not had his jab

Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

But the 26-year-old, who is currently away with the Republic of Ireland, has not ruled out changing his mind and getting the jab in the future.

Robinson first tested positive for coronavirus in November last year.

He then tested positive again in August. That second positive result saw him sit out last month’s World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia. Robinson, though, is hoping to feature against Azerbaijan in Baku on Saturday.

Asked if he had been vaccinated, he replied: “I haven’t been vaccinated, no. That’s my choice at this moment in time.

“It’s obviously annoying that I’ve caught it twice but I haven’t been vaccinated. Further down the line I could change my mind and want to do it, but at this moment in time I haven’t been vaccinated, no.”

Asked why, he added: “I just haven’t, I just haven’t done it. I think it’s your personal choice and my choice at this moment in time, I haven’t been vaccinated. I know there are managers and people that will want you to do it, which is right in their way, the way they think, but everyone has their choice on what they want to do.

“I wouldn’t force people to do it, it’s your choice and your body.”