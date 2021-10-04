Dean Smith: Heung-Min Son the difference in Aston Villa defeat

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith (left) shake hands with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min

The Villa boss felt the South Korea international was the difference as his team fell to a 2-1 defeat in north London.

Son set up Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for the home side’s opener before Villa defender Matt Targett converted his low cross into his own net, after Ollie Watkins had briefly drawn the visitors level.

Smith said: “Sometimes games are determined by outstanding players and they had that player on the pitch in Son who won the game for them today.

“Sometimes you have to tip your hat. He was the outstanding player and the difference between the two sides.”

Villa struggled to find their rhythm before Watkins finished off a fine team move to bring them level with his first goal of the season. But parity lasted only four minutes before the hosts retook the lead.

Only excellent last-ditch defending from Tyrone Mings and fine goalkeeping from Emi Martinez prevented Spurs from winning by a wider margin. Smith admitted his team had struggled to get going.

He said: “It was a really untidy game, if I'm honest. Neither team controlled i. I was disappointed with our performance on the ball and with our pressing in their half.

“It wasn't up to our normal standards and it became a really scrappy first half.

“If we won it, we gave it them back. We won it again, gave it them back and, if they won it, they gave it us back.

“It was that kind of game. It became a bit stretched in the first half and they got their goal in that period.

“I thought we started the second-half it really well. We spoke about switching play quicker and we got our just rewards with a well-worked goal.

“It was frustrating to then concede again so quickly. We had possession of the ball. John McGinn made a slip and they were in.

“We were very aggressive in how we wanted to play and press but they then send a ball down the side which, unfortunately, Ezri (Konsa) is still going forwards and Son was one against one with Kortney before setting the goal up.

“Last week we were playing against Ronaldo, Greenwood and Pogba. This week it was Kane, Son and Ndombele.