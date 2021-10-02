Spurs vs Aston Villa preview: Villa can get pulses racing

Dean Smith. Aston Villa manager Dean Smith during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.. Aston Villa manager Dean Smith before the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.. Aston Villa's Kortney Hause (third right) celebrates with his team mates after scoring the first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.. File photo dated 01-02-2020 of Aston Villa manager Dean Smith. PA Photo. Issue date: Wednesday October 21, 2020. Dean Smith admits Aston Villa s flying start to the season has exceeded their expectations, but insists their feet are firmly on the ground . See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read Mark Kerton/PA Wire. Aston Villa manager Dean Smith during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.. Aston Villa manager Dean Smith before the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday September 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.. Kortney Hause (third right) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring Villa’s winning goal at Old Trafford last week, as boss Dean Smith looks on

While last weekend’s 1-0 win at Manchester United felt every inch a landmark moment, Dean Smith’s team have the chance to make an even bigger statement at Tottenham.

What separates the really good sides, those which Villa aspire to emulate, from the merely decent is the ability to follow up big results with another.

Should Villa achieve that in north London, it will add further to sense something special is brewing in B6.

“I have alluded to the fact last Saturday was a good win and big for our fanbase in terms of the suffering they had experienced up at Old Trafford,” said Smith. “But in terms of the dressing room, they know there is no room for complacency. We have to go to Spurs and put in as good a performance as we did last week in order to get a result again.

“We believe we are capable of that but consistency needs to be there. We need to go and show that on Sunday.”

Tottenham will head into the match as favourites but it is more than a decade since Villa have been so heavily backed and that a victory could not be considered a shock is another indicator of their progress.

After winning their opening three matches under Nuno Espirito Santo, the hosts have lost the next three Premier League fixtures by a combined 9-1 scoreline but while the talk around Tottenham is of potential crisis, Smith is sceptical.

“It always makes me smile that a manager can win manager of the month one month and then a month later everyone’s talking about how they’re in crisis,” he said. “They’re certainly far from that.

“Yes, they’ve had an indifferent month but that can happen. This league is a tough league to play in. They won their first three games without conceding a goal and now all of a sudden they’re struggling defensively. I don’t buy into that, personally. They’ve got a very, very good squad of players. I’ve got an awful lot of respect for Nuno and believe he’ll do a good job.

“We’re certainly very respectful of the Tottenham team and we’ll prepare accordingly.”

Leon Bailey and Morgan Sanson (both hamstring) remain out for Villa, with Smith expected to stick with the three-man defensive system which worked so impressively through September and saw his team keep clean sheets in their last two matches.

That would see Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins continue up front. The latter, who bagged the winner when Villa triumphed 2-1 at Tottenham in May, is yet to find the net this season but was this week boosted by a recall to the England squad.

Smith explained how the knee injury which saw Watkins miss the early weeks of the campaign had led the club to modify his training regime.