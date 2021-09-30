Gareth Southgate names Wolves, West Brom and Aston Villa quartet in England squad

Tyrone Mings, Ollie Watkins, Conor Coady and Sam Johnstone have all been called up.

The 25-year-old has been included in the Three Lions 23-man squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary, together with team-mate Tyrone Mings, Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Wolves captain Conor Coady.

Watkins, who scored on his international debut against San Marino in March, missed the start of the campaign due to injury and is yet to open his account in the Premier League. But Southgate has not hesitated bringing him back into the fold.

The England boss explained: “We would have selected Ollie last month but he was injured. He was very close to making the squad for the Euros.

“He is still getting back to full fitness at Villa but is a striker whose mentality I loved when he was working with us.

“He didn’t come in and have a look at things and dip his toe in the water. He was determined to take the opportunity whenever he trained with the group or on the pitch.

“We have some good centre-forward options but Ollie impressed us with his mentality and ability when he was with us.”

With Manchester United’s Harry Maguire missing out through injury, Villa skipper Mings is favourite to start the qualifiers alongside John Stones in the heart of the England defence.

The 28-year-old deputised impressively for Maguire in the opening two matches of Euro 2020.

Mings has rebounded from a costly error in Villa’s 3-0 defeat at Chelsea earlier this month with excellent performances against Everton and Manchester United.

Asked about his form this season, Southgate replied: “I think if we are frank it has been a bit of a mixed bag. I think he knows that.

“But he dealt brilliantly with a real step up in the summer in terms of the profile of game.

“To play the opening match of a European Championships at home and then to play against Scotland at home, are two of the highest profile games you are going to deal with.

“Given he has not played European club football or anything like that it was a step in the unknown for him and he dealt with it brilliantly.