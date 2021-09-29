Villa keeper Emi Martinez is doubtful for Wolves derby

Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi, right, Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso, center, and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez walk off the field

The goalkeeper has been called up for Argentina’s forthcoming World Cup qualifiers and Villa are hoping a change in regulations will avoid a repeat of the problems faced earlier this month, when Martinez and team-mate Emi Buendia spent 10 days in Croatia in order to avoid hotel quarantine on their return to the UK.

Reports have claimed the government is planning to now make Premier League players exempt from quarantine measures, instead allowing them to isolate for five days in their club bubbles before returning to action.

But Martinez’s participation against Wolves on October 16 would still be in question, with Argentina not scheduled to play their third and final qualifier against Peru until the early hours of the previous day.

Villa were the only Premier League club who agreed to release players for matches in red-list countries during the last international break, on the condition they only featured in the first two qualifiers. Whether a similar agreement can be struck this time around remains to be seen.