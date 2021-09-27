Kortney Hause: Aston Villa can beat the best

Bruno Fernandes, centre, reacts after missing a late penalty after Villa goalscorer Kortney Hause, left, handled

The centre-back’s 88th minute header earned Villa just their second win over the Red Devils in 46 Premier League meetings.

Hause said: “It was a massive win. Manchester United have some really good players and it is a big club but we are Aston Villa and we have some good players too.

“We believe we can go toe-to-toe with pretty much everyone in the league and we proved that on Saturday.”

Bruno Fernandes missed the chance to snatch a point for United when he blazed a stoppage time penalty over the bar after Hause, who was making his first Premier League start of the season, handled in the box.

The former Wolves man smiled: “I had a really eventful game but I was just happy we got the win.

“I thought we deserved it too. We stuck to our gameplan and had the better chances.

“It all comes from the gaffer. He is always giving us confidence, saying we are as good as any squad in this league and as players we believe that.

“We showed it on Saturday. I am happy I got the goal and was able to contribute.