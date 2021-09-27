Karlan Grant finding form thanks to Callum Robinson

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: .Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on September 25, 2021 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Grant bagged a brace on Friday night to inspire the Baggies to a 2-1 win over QPR.

But while those goals took his tally for the season to three, he has only netted four times since moving to The Hawthorns from Huddersfield in October last year.

While with the Terriers, though, Grant scored 23 goals in 51 games – with most of those coming when he played on the left of a front three.

And that is where he is now being deployed by Albion.

“As long as I’m on the pitch I’m happy but I think everybody probably knows that left side is my favourite position,” Grant said.

“Hopefully, now I can get back to the form I showed at Huddersfield.

“The goals against QPR were a relief, especially the second goal with it being the winner.

“It was a massive feeling and a good team goal. That’s the football we want to play. It was quick with players interchanging.”

Albion fans have noticed Grant has struck up a close friendship with fellow forward Robinson.

And he believes being pals will help them improve on the pitch.

“We’re like big kids on a playground,” Grant joked when asked about his friendship with Robinson.

“It’s good, I think he has assisted all my goals since I have been here which he was talking about in the changing room!

“We get on, I actually knew Callum before I came.

“But I think it helps you on the pitch if you get on off it.

“To be fair we all get on, but me and Callum we have a lot of banter in the changing room and I think that helps.

“I think everyone saw that in the celebration at the end, hopefully, we have more moments like that.