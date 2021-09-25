Tyrone Mings: Football puts cash before players’ welfare

Tyrone Mings

Fifa president Gianni Infantino is keen to make the tournament a biannual event but Mings is among those firmly against it.

The 28-year-old England international believes more consideration should be given to the well-being of players in light of what he claims is a “relentless schedule.”

He said: “I’m certainly not in favour it. You might find people are a little bit more receptive of it if the schedule wasn’t so congested at the moment. We’ve barely had a break with the Euros. And then, obviously we have the football season now – with a short break – start of the season, then the World Cup.

“Everybody else in business or in the world is currently in recovery mode, aren’t they?

“Whether they’ve lost money through Covid or had to furlough or sack people. But it feels football is in full-on expansion mode in terms of the Super League and the World Cup every two years.

“Football just always seems to be 100 miles an hour, and without taking stock of players’ bodies. Now, I’m fully aware players’ bodies certainly come secondary to the finances of football, because they’ll always find players to play the game.