Dean Smith warns Aston Villa of Chelsea power

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith

Both bosses are expected to make extensive changes for the third round Carabao Cup clash at Stamford Bridge.

But it is Chelsea chief Thomas Tuchel who has the benefit of selecting from arguably the strongest squad in the country.

Smith said: “They’re a football club that wants to win things and although the Carabao Cup won’t be at the top of their list, it will certainly be on the list because it’s a competition they’re involved in.

“They’ve got a very deep squad of players as well and they’ll be looking to take the eye of Thomas (Tuchel).