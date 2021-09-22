Dean Smith warns Aston Villa of Chelsea power

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

Dean Smith has warned Villa they face a fierce test whatever the make-up of Chelsea’s team tonight.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith

Both bosses are expected to make extensive changes for the third round Carabao Cup clash at Stamford Bridge.

But it is Chelsea chief Thomas Tuchel who has the benefit of selecting from arguably the strongest squad in the country.

Smith said: “They’re a football club that wants to win things and although the Carabao Cup won’t be at the top of their list, it will certainly be on the list because it’s a competition they’re involved in.

“They’ve got a very deep squad of players as well and they’ll be looking to take the eye of Thomas (Tuchel).

“With their Champions League victory last season, people want to get into the team and want to show what they can do.”

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News