Matt Phillips: West Brom win around the corner

Matt Phillips (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies have struggled to break down Millwall, Derby and Preston North End in their last three outings – matches that have all ended in draws.

Those teams all came up with a way to suppress Albion’s high-pressing game.

Phillips, though, saw enough in the performances to suggest things will quickly turn.

“We have been in the Championship before and there is always going to be that point in a season where you don’t get the wins you deserve,” Phillips said.

“If this is our sticky patch – as long as we continue to pick up points – then we are going in the right direction. It’s the old saying – the Championship is a marathon not a sprint.

“If this is our blip then we are playing some good stuff and creating lots of chances.

“And we are limiting the opposition to very few.

“Eventually, we are going to start to taking those chances and getting three points on the board.”

Phillips says everyone at Albion is working relentlessly to ensure the team becomes more creative and clinical in the final third.

“There isn’t anybody in there that is resting and just going day-by-day,” he said.

“Everybody is working hard and after training the lads are doing extra work. Things will turn because there is so much quality in the dressing room.

“The last three teams we have faced changed the way they play and they have gone more direct.

“That has prevented us from doing one of the things (press) we set out to do.

“But in the Championship you have to come up with different styles.