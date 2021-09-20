Preston 1 West Brom 1 - Player Ratings

Darnell Furlong (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Sam Johnstone

The England international made a good stop to keep out a Ryan Ledson volley. He also commanded his box well. Unlucky for the Preston’s goal with the deflection taking the ball out of his reach.

Assured 7

Semi Ajayi

Has looked a bag of nerves over the past few weeks and that continued here with his passing all over the place.

Lacking confidence 5

Kyle Bartley

Albion’s best centre-back on the day, Bartley largely kept Sean Maguire and Emil Riis in check.

Steady 6

Conor Townsend

Again deployed on the left of the back three, Townsend’s inexperience in the role showed here with the 28-year-old often getting his positioning wrong.

Functional 6

Darnell Furlong

It was another long Furlong throw that led to Albion’s goal. The wing-back also provided energy and endeavour. But he needed to be more of an attacking threat.

Inconsistent 5

Jake Livermore

The skipper got about the pitch well. But Albion needed him to be a bit braver on the ball with the Baggies really lacking a central midfielder who can pick a pass.

Industrious 5

Alex Mowatt

Like Livermore, Mowatt was busy in the middle of park. He tried to show a bit more invention on the ball not enough to make the difference.

Energetic 6

Adam Reach

Reach sent a couple of decent balls into the box. But he wasn’t as impressive here as he was against Derby.

Steady 6

Matt Phillips

The forward played a dreadful pass that led to North End’s opener. But he atoned for that error somewhat by turning in Albion’s equaliser. Also clipped the bar with a strike from 20-yards.

Mixed bag 6

Jordan Hugill

Awarded his first Albion start after three impressive performances from the bench, Hugill will be disappointed with his display. He missed a huge chance at the end, struggled to link play and also spent too much time on the floor claiming to have been fouled.

Disappointing 5

Grady Diangana

Stung the palms of Daniel Iversen with a fierce drive from inside the box, Diangana was lively and tried his best to give Albion an attacking spark.

Purposeful 6

Substitutes