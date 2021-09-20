Aston Villa 3 Everton 0 - Player Ratings

By Matt Maher

Matt Maher gives his player ratings

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey (left) applauds the fans
Emiliano Martinez

The ideal game just 15 hours after arriving back in the UK. Didn’t have a serious save to make.

Untroubled 6

Ezri Konsa

Fortunate to get away with what appeared a clear tug on Demarai Gray to prevent the Everton forward going through on goal.

Fortunate 6

Axel Tuanzebe

An improved performance from the Manchester United loanee, who was starting his third straight Premier League match.

Better 7

Tyrone Mings

Not for the first time Villa’s skipper demonstrated his ability to bounce back from disappointment. A towering performance nearly capped with a goal.

Excellent 8

Matty Cash

Scored his first Villa goal to cap what was also his best performance of the season so far. Only criticism was some occasionally wayward deliveries.

Relentless 7

John McGinn

Was doing his best to get Villa going before being forced off with a suspected concussion.

Interrupted 6

Douglas Luiz

Got around the pitch impressively in the first half and was given more licence to get forward following Nakamba’s introduction. Fed Cash for the opener.

Lively 7

Jacob Ramsey

Looks more at home with every passing match and he so nearly netted a first senior Villa goal. Still some work to do on his decision-making.

Maturing 7

Matt Targett

A frustrating afternoon for the left wing-back, who got into some excellent attacking positions but struggled with the final ball.

Frustration 6

Danny Ings

No goal for the striker but he played a key role in the build-up to Cash’s owner and then set-up Bailey with a classy lofted pass.

Assist 7

Ollie Watkins

Kept Everton’s centre-backs busy with his usual relentless running but this was a day when the big chances just didn’t fall his way.

Unfortunate 6

substitutes

Marvelous Nakamba (for McGinn, 40) 7, Leon Bailey (for Targett, 61) 7, Ashley Young (for Bailey, 81), Bertrand Traore (for Cash, 86) Subs not used: Hause, Buendia, El Ghazi, Archer, Steer (gk).

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

