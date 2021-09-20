Aston Villa 3 Everton 0 - Player Ratings

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey (left) applauds the fans

Emiliano Martinez

The ideal game just 15 hours after arriving back in the UK. Didn’t have a serious save to make.

Untroubled 6

Ezri Konsa

Fortunate to get away with what appeared a clear tug on Demarai Gray to prevent the Everton forward going through on goal.

Fortunate 6

Axel Tuanzebe

An improved performance from the Manchester United loanee, who was starting his third straight Premier League match.

Better 7

Tyrone Mings

Not for the first time Villa’s skipper demonstrated his ability to bounce back from disappointment. A towering performance nearly capped with a goal.

Excellent 8

Matty Cash

Scored his first Villa goal to cap what was also his best performance of the season so far. Only criticism was some occasionally wayward deliveries.

Relentless 7

John McGinn

Was doing his best to get Villa going before being forced off with a suspected concussion.

Interrupted 6

Douglas Luiz

Got around the pitch impressively in the first half and was given more licence to get forward following Nakamba’s introduction. Fed Cash for the opener.

Lively 7

Jacob Ramsey

Looks more at home with every passing match and he so nearly netted a first senior Villa goal. Still some work to do on his decision-making.

Maturing 7

Matt Targett

A frustrating afternoon for the left wing-back, who got into some excellent attacking positions but struggled with the final ball.

Frustration 6

Danny Ings

No goal for the striker but he played a key role in the build-up to Cash’s owner and then set-up Bailey with a classy lofted pass.

Assist 7

Ollie Watkins

Kept Everton’s centre-backs busy with his usual relentless running but this was a day when the big chances just didn’t fall his way.

Unfortunate 6

substitutes