Dean Smith is backing Aston Villa duo to hit it off

Dean Smith is confident Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins will form a potent Villa strikeforce.

Aston Villa's Danny Ings celebrates

Smith will consider unleashing the pair again in tomorrow’s clash with Everton after they started together for the first time in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Chelsea.

Villa paid £25million to bring Ings from Southampton during the summer but Smith insists he has no plans to move last season’s top scorer Watkins out to a wide position and believes the pair are capable of forming an effective partnership up front.

He said: “We brought Danny in because we feel he will compliment the way Ollie Watkins plays. I certainly see them playing together.

“If I play them they will definitely play together (in a two). It would be foolish of me to move Ollie Watkins out wide when he scored 16 goals last season and 25 the season before that for Brenford in a central position.”

