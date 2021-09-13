John McGinn: Aston Villa need results to back up performances

Watford's Peter Etebo (left) and Aston Villa's John McGinn

Saturday’s display at Chelsea was hailed by boss Dean Smith as his team’s best display of the season to date but Villa were beaten 3-0 by the Champions League winners, having paid the price for not taking their chances.

Midfielder McGinn believes a squad hit by injury over the opening month of the season is starting to show its strength but acknowledged points remain key.

He said: “There aren’t many teams who are going to challenge Chelsea the way we did in the first half. We have to be happy with that.

“But where we want to go, we want to be going to Stamford Bridge and getting at least a point. The overall feeling is disappointment but the signs are there. We are starting to create chances in open play which we weren’t doing before.

“We are starting to gel but as we know we need to get results and at home to Everton next week is one we need to win.”

Ollie Watkins was denied by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and then saw a goal-bound effort blocked by Thiago Silva as Villa attacked impressively in the first half of Saturday’s match.

Mendy also denied Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa in quick succession, with Smith’s team registering more attempts on goal than the hosts.

But it was Chelsea who had the cutting edge, with £97.5million signing Romelu Lukaku opening the scoring and then bagging a second in stoppage time, after Mateo Kovacic had pounced on an error by Tyrone Mings to double the home side’s advantage early in the second half.

McGinn added: “It’s a tough one. Chelsea are a top team but in the first half I thought we had great chances to score and didn’t take them.

“We were brave in the way we played. In the second half a mistake early on gave them momentum and a foothold in the game and they were able to see it out.

“It is a performance we can be happy with in the first half but we are never going to be happy with a 3-0 defeat.