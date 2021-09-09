Chelsea handed Thiago Silva blow ahead of Aston Villa clash

Thiago Silva of Chelsea and Fabio Silva of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA)

Defender Silva was blocked from travelling to join Brazil for this week’s World Cup qualifiers because he would have to quarantine and miss games on his return to Chelsea.

But now the Brazilian FA have asked Fifa to invoke the five-day rule which bans players turning out for their clubs if they did not travel to their country after an international call-up.

Villa will be without key men of their own, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and midfielder Emiliano Buendia out after joining up with Argentina for the qualifiers.