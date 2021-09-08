Kean Bryan raring to go at West Brom

New signing Kean Bryan of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

Former Sheffield United centre-back Bryan joined the Baggies on a free transfer yesterday, having left Bramall Lane following the expiry of his contract in the summer.

And he hopes it will not be long until Albion fans get to see him in action.

“I’ve spoken with the gaffer,” said Bryan. “He was very nice and the lads have said he’s hard on the training pitch but it’s all worth it.

“He welcomed me and told me that I need to get up to speed in terms of full fitness, tactics and what he’ll want from me on the pitch and around the building.

“I’m confident I can get up to full speed quickly. I’ve spoken to the fitness guys and they think I’m in good shape.

“It’s a case of trying to get a week of training into my legs just to get back on the ball. I’ve kept fit in the summer, but it’s not the same as playing matches and I want to get back to playing as soon as possible.”

Describing his playing style, the 24-year-old added: “I’m aggressive and I think I have a good left foot. I like to defend and I also like to get forward. I like to get stuck in too. I’ve played in numerous positions during my career but now I see myself as a left-sided centre-back. I can also slot in at left-back when needed, but I want to concentrate on improving myself a centre-back.”

Bryan also revealed Albion had tracked him throughout the transfer window – and was delighted to finally get a deal over the line.

He said: “I originally heard about the club’s interest in me at the start of the window after I had left Sheffield United

“I was over the moon to get the call recently and as soon as I heard there might be chance of joining, I just couldn’t wait to get here.