Covid proof needed for Aston Villa fans at Chelsea

Stamford Bridge.

Covid passports are not coming into effect until the end of this month, but Chelsea announced at the beginning of the season that they would require proof of vaccination or a negative test for supporters to get into Stamford Bridge.

As a result, Villa fans attending Saturday’s game will be denied entry if they are not fully vaccinated or cannot provide a negative lateral flow, which must have been taken within 48 hours of the game.

Those that are vaccinated must also have had their second dose at least 14 days before the fixture.