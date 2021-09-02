Semi Ajayi: West Brom celebration shows we’re all in this together

The Baggies boss went charging down the touchline to celebrate Ajayi’s 94th-minute winner at London Road last weekend.
Ajayi admits he’s never seen a manager celebrate like that before.
But he also revealed he wasn’t surprised to see his boss joining the players and embracing the moment.
“Not really, he is a bit of a mad one,” Ajayi joked when asked if he was shocked to see Ismael celebrating with him.
“It was like he was on the overlap!
“When I turned around and saw him there I wasn’t actually that surprised. He was buzzing.
“It was good fun. I don’t think I’ve had a manager I’ve played for celebrate like that before.
“But it was good to see. It shows we have got a togetherness. Everyone is fighting for each other.”
While it was Ajayi who swept the ball home at London Road, Matt Phillips played a huge role in the goal.
The forward did really well to beat his man, drive to the byline and send in a cross. But Ajayi knew it was coming.
“He was the reason I went to the back post – because I always back Matty in that situation, a one-v-one,” the defender added.
“I backed him to beat his man so I thought he is going to need someone on the back post to cross.
“I made sure I got myself there and he managed to find me.”