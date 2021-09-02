Semi Ajayi: West Brom celebration shows we’re all in this together

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion joins in with the players celebrating Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

The Baggies boss went charging down the touchline to celebrate Ajayi’s 94th-minute winner at London Road last weekend.

Ajayi admits he’s never seen a manager celebrate like that before.

But he also revealed he wasn’t surprised to see his boss joining the players and embracing the moment.

“Not really, he is a bit of a mad one,” Ajayi joked when asked if he was shocked to see Ismael celebrating with him.

“It was like he was on the overlap!

“When I turned around and saw him there I wasn’t actually that surprised. He was buzzing.

“It was good fun. I don’t think I’ve had a manager I’ve played for celebrate like that before.

“But it was good to see. It shows we have got a togetherness. Everyone is fighting for each other.”

While it was Ajayi who swept the ball home at London Road, Matt Phillips played a huge role in the goal.

The forward did really well to beat his man, drive to the byline and send in a cross. But Ajayi knew it was coming.

“He was the reason I went to the back post – because I always back Matty in that situation, a one-v-one,” the defender added.

“I backed him to beat his man so I thought he is going to need someone on the back post to cross.