Semi Ajayi: West Brom celebration shows we're all in this together

Semi Ajayi believes Valerien Ismael’s celebration to his winning goal at Peterborough shows the togetherness that exists at Albion.

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion joins in with the players celebrating Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)
The Baggies boss went charging down the touchline to celebrate Ajayi’s 94th-minute winner at London Road last weekend.

Ajayi admits he’s never seen a manager celebrate like that before.

But he also revealed he wasn’t surprised to see his boss joining the players and embracing the moment.

“Not really, he is a bit of a mad one,” Ajayi joked when asked if he was shocked to see Ismael celebrating with him.

“It was like he was on the overlap!

“When I turned around and saw him there I wasn’t actually that surprised. He was buzzing.

“It was good fun. I don’t think I’ve had a manager I’ve played for celebrate like that before.

“But it was good to see. It shows we have got a togetherness. Everyone is fighting for each other.”

While it was Ajayi who swept the ball home at London Road, Matt Phillips played a huge role in the goal.

The forward did really well to beat his man, drive to the byline and send in a cross. But Ajayi knew it was coming.

“He was the reason I went to the back post – because I always back Matty in that situation, a one-v-one,” the defender added.

“I backed him to beat his man so I thought he is going to need someone on the back post to cross.

“I made sure I got myself there and he managed to find me.”

