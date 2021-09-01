Wolves and Villa youngsters net Trophy triumphs

Harvey Griffiths made debut (Wolves/Getty)

After the match at the DW Stadium had ended goalless after 90 minutes, Wolves’ youngsters prevailed 4-2 on penalties, Kandala thumping home after Thelo Aasgaard and Gwion Edwards had missed for the hosts.

New-boy Harvey Griffiths made his debut off the bench for Wolves, just hours after joining in a £350,000 move from Manchester City.

The 17-year-old replaced Erik Bugarin on the stroke of half-time after the forward left the field on a stretcher, having sustained a head injury.

Wolves keeper Louie Moulden denied Latics striker Stephen Humphrys on three separate occasions in the opening 25 minutes, before also keeping out an effort from Edwards just before the break. The visitors shaded the second half without making the breakthrough but while Lewis Richards saw his spot-kick saved, Kandola netted the winner after both Aasgaard and Edwards missed.

A second-half brace from Jaden Philogene-Bidace saw Villa’s youngsters open their Trophy campaign with victory at Wycombe Wanderers.

Connor Parsons gave the hosts the ideal start when he struck in the 11th minute but Cameron Archer levelled before the break for the visitors.