Conor Hourihane proud after ‘amazing’ journey at Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane celebrates

The Republic of Ireland international has joined the Blades on a season-long loan and though he remains contracted to Villa until next summer, he has played his final match for the club.

In total, Hourihane made 151 appearances for Villa after joining in a £1million deal from Barnsley in January 2017.

A key member of the team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2019, he also played a crucial role in their remarkable escape from relegation a year later.

Writing on social media, the 30-year-old midfielder claimed to have ‘given everything’ during his time in the Midlands.

He wrote: “My time as an Aston Villa player has come to an end. An incredible four-and-a-half years at the club.

“Arriving mid-table in the Championship and now the club going from strength to strength in the Premier League is something I’m proud to have been a part of. I gave everything for the club while I was there.

“From our play-off final defeat to our play-off final win. Our Carabao Cup loss to our final day great escape.

“It’s been an amazing journey. Special times and special memories that will stay with me forever.

“I wish the club nothing but the best moving forward and I’ll be watching on now as a fan!”