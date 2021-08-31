Jayson Molumby happy to find West Brom after years on loan

Jayson Molumby

The Republic of Ireland international joined the Baggies on a season-long loan from Brighton last week.

That deal, though, is with a view to a permanent transfer win an undisclosed fee.

Molumby joined Brighton in 2015 but he has played the majority of his football out on loan, with the 22-year-old having enjoyed spells in the Championship with Preston North End and Millwall.

This summer, though, the midfielder felt it was time to leave Brighton and find a new home.

Chapter

And after biding his time and turning down other offers, he is delighted to be starting a new chapter with Valerien Ismael’s Albion.

“I wanted to make the right decision and that’s why it took so long for me to end up going out on loan,” Molumby said. “I would have liked to be in straight away in pre-season with a club. That’s not how it turned out, but I’m really pleased to be at a club like West Brom. Obviously, it was known I was looking for a new home and looking to get out and I was keeping my cards close to my chest waiting for the right move.

“It was quite a late one, really, where just probably last week it started to escalate over a few days and as soon as West Brom were in touch, I was delighted and really eager to jump in on that one.

“I couldn’t turn down an opportunity like it I’m delighted.”

Molumby shone for Millwall on loan during the 2019/2020 campaign.

But he found himself in and out of the team at Preston last season.

“Listen, it’s a game of opinions,” he continued. “We (Preston) weren’t really picking up points.

“The management needs to find solutions to that. It’s just one of those where you need to take from it and learn from it.

“It’s something I’ve assessed myself in the last few months while I hadn’t found a club.

“I’m eager to go again and feel like I’m more ready than ever now.

“I’m really excited to be at West Brom. I’m eager to get going and train with the boys and hopefully it can contribute to being an excellent season, and a good season for me personally as well.

“I think that I’ve learned a lot (over the last year), but feel there’s a lot more that I can do better.”

Molumby is currently away with the Republic of Ireland as they prepare to face Portugal tomorrow.

He is joined in the squad by fellow Baggie Dara O’Shea.

All eyes ahead of the game are on Cristiano Ronaldo following the forward’s sensational return to Manchester United. The 36-year-old will claim the world record for the most international goals if he scores in the game.

But Molumby isn’t fazed to be facing him.

“It will be special to play against the best players in the world but I am focusing on giving everything for Ireland,” he added.

“Ronaldo wasn’t someone I grew up aiming to be like.