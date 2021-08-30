Conor Hourihane set for Sheffield United loan switch

Conor Hourihane

The Republic of Ireland international is expected to undergo a medical later on Monday ahead of the proposed switch to Bramall Lane.

Hourihane, 30, has found himself on the fringes of Villa's squad and has not made a Premier League appearance since November last year.

He spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with Swansea City and Villa are prepared to let him depart again.

Hourihane captained Villa in their 6-0 Carabao Cup win at Barrow last week and with his contract due to expire next summer, is likely to have played his final match for the club.

The former Barnsley ace has made 151 appearances in all competitions since arriving in a £1million move from Barnsley four-and-a-half years ago.