Aston Villa 1 Brentford 1 - Player Ratings

Brentford's Saman Ghoddos (left) and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday August 28, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Emi Martinez

Had no chance with the goal and was otherwise his usual impressive self, quick to come out to snuff out danger. Did see Janelt nick the ball away and ‘score’ as he attempted a goal kick but was correctly ruled out.

Efficient 5

Matty Cash

Tactically aware to come across and cover and, getting forward, his run was used as a decoy by Buendia for the goal. As the game wore on it became hard work to contain Mbeumo and Henry but Cash stuck to the task.

Dogged 5

Ezri Konsa

Skipper in Mings’ absence and chipped in with some vital early defensive clearances as Villa’s defence creaked. Almost had a half chance at the other end but fingers crossed for nothing serious as he was withdrawn with injury late on.

Clearances 6

Axel Tuanzebe

A first league start for Villa since the play-off final win over Derby in his previous loan spell and he grew into it. Brentford were direct at times, particularly with long throws, and Tuanzebe stood up to the test.

Resilent 6

Matt Targett

Brought back in after missing out against Newcastle and proved a reliable presence at left back, also trying to get forward. Canos is a tricky customer and it times it showed, but one late block was vital. Great ball to Ings ahead of the goal.

Vital 5

Douglas Luiz

A confident and composed performance as Villa’s deepest midfielder. Team were always going to miss the drive of John McGinn ahead of him but Luiz did his bit to try and keep things ticking over.

Composed 6

Carney Chukwuemeka

At 17 years and 313 days, Villa’s second youngest Premier League starter after Gareth Barry. Neat and tidy in possession, seemed unruffled by the occasion and offered plenty of promise for the future.

Promising 6

Ashley Young

If Cristiano Ronaldo can flourish at 36 what about Young? Young at heart for sure as he answered his boss’s call to move into the centre of midfield and responded impressively, marshalling operations.

Ageless 6

Emiliano Buendia

Second Villa Park appearance, and what a goal to mark it. Calm when needed in defence and showed glimpses of great skill. Some finish as well. Probably just edges El Ghazi as Man of the Match for consistency over the 90+8 minutes.

Skilful 7

Danny Ings

Just an assist rather than a goal this time and was also denied by Raya’s instincts but another energy-packed contribution from Ings. Never stops and never gives defenders – or goalkeepers – a moment’s peace. Showed some great touches leading the line.

Harrying 7

Anwar El Ghazi

Can be hit and miss but this was more hit, especially in the first half, as he drove at the Brentford defence. Involved in the move leading up to the goal and created several other chances before fading as the game went on.

Creative 7

Substitutes: Marvelous Nakamba (for Chukwuemeka, 63)

Quietly efficient and kept things tidy as the game stayed close.

Controlled 6