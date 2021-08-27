Matt Maher: Carabao Cup continues to lose it’s fizz

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith during the Carabao Cup second round match

So the instruction went crackling over the radio during the first half of Villa’s League Cup tie at Barrow on Tuesday night.

Sitting within earshot of the Holker Street control room on the biggest night of the League Two club’s recent history was an eye-opening and on occasion amusing experience. At one point in the latter stages of the match, stewards were told to ask photographers to move as they were blocking the view of cup sponsor Carabao’s advertising hoarding.

This was a huge occasion for Barrow and much as some of the radio messages prompted a smile, they came from a club determined to look its best in the spotlight. Along with the 5,500-strong crowd, they served a reminder as to just how special cup competitions can be.

Then, 24 hours later at The Hawthorns, came the alternative view. Baggies boss Valerien Ismael gave four academy players their first taste of senior football and Albion were swept aside by Arsenal’s strongest XI.

There was a time in the not too distant past when Ismael’s team selection would have set supporters raging. On Wednesday, however, the most common reaction from Baggies fans appeared indifference, even from those who paid to witness the no-contest in the flesh.

Of course, you can’t blame Ismael. His sole instruction is to win promotion back to the Premier League and so heavy are football’s finances weighted toward that, refusing to risk first-choice players in the cup is only logical.

He’s not the first boss to name a weakened team in the cup and he won’t be the last. There were plenty of Villa supporters, for instance, who prior to kick-off on Tuesday thought Dean Smith was taking an undue risk with his patchwork XI at Barrow.

Yet there is now a sense the apathy among senior clubs for the League Cup has extended to their fanbases.