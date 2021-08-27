Aston Villa v Brentford: Fans’ return brings on the pre-match nerves for Ezri Konsa

Everton's Andre Gomes (left) and Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa

The normally unflappable centre-back has a reputation for being as composed off the field as he typically is on it.

But Konsa revealed to having felt the pressure ahead of last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Newcastle, with Villa playing in front of a sold-out home support for the first time in more than 18 months.

He said: “It was nice but weird. I was very nervous. I am not sure about the other players but I certainly was very nervous.

“At the same time I was very excited. For the supporters to be there was a great feeling for everyone.”

Villa will again be backed by a packed home crowd when they welcome Konsa’s former club Brentford tomorrow.

The 23-year-old, who moved from west London to the Midlands two summers ago for £12million, is just one of several links between the clubs, the biggest obviously being Dean Smith who made the journey in October 2018 after nearly three years in charge of the Bees.

Since then the direction for both clubs has generally been up, even after Villa signed Brentford’s top scorer from the 2019-20 season, Ollie Watkins, for a then club-record £28m just 12 months ago.

Watkins remains a doubt for tomorrow’s match with the bruised knee which kept him out of the opening two weekends of the campaign. With Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore having also sat out the win against Newcastle, Konsa believes it may be a while before Villa are firing on all cylinders.

“Obviously, the Watford game on the opening day didn’t go the way we wanted it to go,” he said.

“We had to pick things up and get the result against Newcastle.

“There are new faces in and I think it is going to take a few games to get where we want to be.

“Brentford have started really well, a win and a draw.

“They are a newly-promoted team who have come to the Premier League and show what they are all about.

“We have to prepare right and do what we need to do.”

Konsa was part of the Brentford team denied victory by a Jonathan Kodjia stoppage-time equaliser when the teams last met at Villa Park three years ago this month.