Jordan Hugill keen to aid West Brom promotion push

Norwich City's Jordan Hugill celebrates

The 29-year-old striker joined the Baggies yesterday on a season-long loan from Norwich City, bolstering Valerien Ismael’s options in attack.

Hugill, an experienced Championship performer who has also played for Preston and QPR, scored five goals in 31 appearances for the title-winning Canaries last term, though only seven of those were starts.

“Coming here was the best option I could have possibly picked,” said Hugill.

“You look at the size of the club and everything else that comes with the name West Bromwich Albion, it was something I just felt I had to be a part of.

“I’m delighted to be here and I want to help the club push for their targets. You look at the players in the squad and there’s so much talent and experience. It’s about fitting in, getting to know everyone and getting out on the pitch and showing what I’m all about. I’m really looking forward to being part of this team.”

Ismael said: “Jordan has the player profile we have been looking for and is the type of striker we needed. With his experience, mentality and his work ethic, he suits us perfectly.