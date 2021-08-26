Craig Shakespeare: Aston Villa must keep the path clear so youngsters can progress

Craig Shakespeare (AMA)

Teenagers Carney Chukwuemeka, Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Cameron Archer all impressed when making their full senior debut for the club in Tuesday’s 6-0 Carabao Cup win at Barrow, the latter netting a hat-trick.

Villa won the FA Youth Cup last season and Shakespeare has hailed the club’s latest crop of academy players as the best he has seen, due to their technical ability and willingness to embrace the physical side of the game.

And while Villa remain among the Premier League’s biggest spenders in the transfer market, splashing out more than £90million this summer, Shakespeare is determined to ensure those youngsters good enough are given a chance to progress.

He said: “You saw the players who got their opportunity at Barrow and took it.

“Whatever youth system you run, sometimes they need a chance and if they’re good enough it doesn’t matter to me if they’re 18, if they’re better than your 21-year-olds – they deserve the opportunity.

“There are fewer chances in the Premier League because clubs will go out and buy.

“But never go away from the fact that what is underneath your eyes might be just as good. I took great pleasure in the youth team last season – I loved the way they were coached, the way they played.

“We’ve got nine out on loan and that system is there for a reason. But if we can bed them in these competitions we still want to go forward and win, that’s the aim.”

Archer had made only one previous substitute appearance for Villa’s first-team and spent last season on loan at Solihull Moors.

Shakespeare explained how the 19-year-old had caught the eye of staff after being invited on the club’s pre-season training camp in London.

He continued: “All of a sudden, he caught everyone’s eye with his enthusiasm to run in behind.

“All of a sudden he gets an opportunity. He’ll have really enjoyed Tuesday night.

“We have a strong squad and everyone knows we have some good young players. To help their development it is important they get chances like Tuesday. It is not just silky football, it is about developing a winning mentality.