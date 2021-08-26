Aston Villa veteran Ashley Young keeping young Lions in check

Ashley Young during his first spell at Villa

The 36-year-old is comfortably the oldest member of Dean Smith’s squad and has started both Premier League matches since returning to the club in the summer after a decade with Manchester United and Inter Milan.

But Young’s experience is also paying dividends off the field when it comes to guiding Villa’s academy prospects as they take their first steps in the game.

Carney Chukwuemeka, Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Cameron Archer are being tipped for bright futures after starring in Tuesday’s 6-0 Carabao Cup win at Barrow

Assistant boss Shakespeare said: “They’re a really tight-knit bunch and they know they’ve got experienced pros alongside them.

“Ashley Young came in from Inter and is on their case – tidy the dressing room, do these things – the professionalism.

“It’s how they should behave, and we as coaches can tell them, but if they’ve got players like that in the dressing room, it’s a great progress for them. Any team needs to have that good mix (of experience and youth), it’s healthy. At any club, if you’ve got a good youth system, you don’t need to look elsewhere then that’s great as well.”