Aston Villa striker Wesley set to seal loan deal to Club Brugge

The 24-year-old was not involved in the club’s 6-0 Carabao Cup win at Barrow on Tuesday and is expected to complete the move in the next 24 hours.

Wesley, who joined Villa from Brugge in a then club-record £21million deal two years ago, has been limited to just four substitute appearances since recovering from a serious knee injury which kept him sidelined for nearly 16 months.

Villa hope the move back to Belgium, where he previously spent three seasons, can reignite the Brazilian’s career.

With Wesley absent, teenage striker Cameron Archer bagged a hat-trick as Villa comfortably progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Anwar El Ghazi also scored twice, including a panenka penalty, with Frederic Guilbert netting on his first Villa appearance in nearly 12 months.

“When you have a young boy who comes in and scores a hat-trick it is always pleasing,” said Villa assistant boss Craig Shakespeare.

“I took great pleasure in watching the youth team last season. We’ve had some of the youth players training in with us this season and staking a claim.

“It wasn’t an easy 6-0 and we have to give Barrow a bit of credit. But it was pleasing for Cameron to get his hat-trick.