Aston Villa duo face call-ups wrangle

The game is scheduled to take place in the early hours of Friday, September 10, UK time, meaning they would be out of the Villa squad for the trip to Chelsea on September 11.

However, at the moment it seems the pair will not be allowed to travel, with Premier League clubs and members of the European Clubs’ Association likely to prevent players travelling due to Covid restrictions.Argentina remains on the Covid red list for travel along with the likes of Brazil and Egypt. And the Premier League and ECA are set to prevent players from travelling unless exemptions are made to quarantine rules on their return.