<Headline>

Emi Martinez
First clean sheet of the season but he was reprieved by VAR after clattering Wilson. Otherwise, not a huge amount to do.
Fortunate 6
Matty Cash
A much improved performance after his opening day disappointment. Long throw could prove a potent weapon.
Throw 7
Ezri Konsa
Another player who looked significantly better than a week previously. Much more like the calm, assured figure seen last season.
Assured 7
Tyrone Mings
Got himself into a right tangle when trying to cut out Fernandez’s through ball and it almost cost Villa a goal. Otherwise, pretty solid.
Strong 7
Ashley Young
Preferred to Matt Targett at left-back and justified the selection with an impressive performance on his second Villa Park debut.
Ageless 7
John McGinn
A strong performance from the Scot who carried the ball well and wasn’t afraid to put his foot in to win possession. Always looks dangerous in the final third.
Busy 7
Douglas Luiz
Made a strong claim to get a run of matches in the defensive midfield position. Didn’t look like a player who had been in action all summer.
Encouraging 7
Jacob Ramsey
Akin to a coming of age performance from the 20-year-old. Always looking to move the ball forward. Looked like he belonged.
Accomplished 8
Emi Buendia
Did plenty of good work assisting Cash defensively but that is not why Villa made him their record signing. Looked a bit off the pace.
Underwhelming 6
Danny Ings
Lit up the afternoon with a Villa Park debut goal for the ages. Doesn’t have the relentless running of Watkins but works hard and intelligently.
Magic 7
Anwar El Ghazi
Better than at Watford but still frustrates as a player who is capable of more. Mr Automatic from the penalty spot.
Clinical 6
Substitutes
Jaden Philogene-Bidace (for Buendia, 86), Axel Tuanzebe (for Luiz, 88), Wesley (for Ings,90+1) Not used: Targett, Hourihane, Nakamba, Hause, Chukwuemeka, Steer (gk).