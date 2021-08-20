Alex Mowatt and Matt Clarke have the right stuff for West Brom boss Valerien Ismael

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion speaks with Alex Mowatt of West Bromwich Albion at the end of the match. (AMA)

The Baggies boss has hailed the pair’s impact on his side’s high-pressing, all-action style and believes they are setting an example that is being followed by others.

Ismael swooped for out-of-contract midfielder Mowatt from his old club Barnsley after taking over at The Hawthorns before bringing in defender Clarke on a season-long loan from Brighton.

And the boss has been delighted with their performances in helping Albion to the top of the Championship pile after three matches.

“Matt Clarke and Alex Mowatt had a huge impact already, proof of needing the right player and not the most expensive player,” said Isamel.

“I’m delighted that we can see now already what I meant about that philosophy.

“When we get the right player and the right mentality and that feeling that the player gives 100 per cent, it gives us energy. This is now my expectation and when the feeling is there for the player, we will take that decision. There is a reason that Mowatt and Clarke were early decisions in the market – Adam Reach too. We know exactly that when he plays, we’ll have the same feeling with Adam. Now we need to be patient for the other players, if we take some players.

“But this is the way, this is the way to have the right player in the right position.”

Ismael, meanwhile, refused to expand on the reasons for leaving Kenneth Zohore out of his squad for the victory over Sheffield United in midweek, other than to say he demands all players to give 100 per cent. “I don’t want to speak about the players not in the squad, I want to speak about the players who played. The only thing I can tell you is my expectation – my expectation is that the players give 100 per cent, the right attitude and the right mentality,” he said.