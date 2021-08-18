Robert Snodgrass stars as he steps up West Brom fitness bid

Robert Snodgrass of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

The former Scotland international scored twice and registered an assist in a 3-2 win over Burnley at Telford’s New Bucks Head stadium.

Speaking last week, boss Valerien Ismael said he hopes Snodgrass will be able to feature for the first team in the League Cup game against Arsenal next Wednesday.

But the Frenchman admitted he was pleased to see the 33-year-old do so well against Burnley’s under-23s on Monday.

“The build up is important for us now – to get the fitness in his body,” Ismael said.

“Then the next step is the new way – the new way to train, the new way to play and at the minute every step he does well.

“My expectation now is to raise the next step, and the next step for sure will be to be a part of the squad.

“But we’re delighted with his improvement week on week and Monday was another important step for him.”