David Jones in to boost Wrexham ranks

David Jones.

Former Wolves midfielder Jones, 36, has been on trial for Phil Parkinson’s side throughout the summer and has now penned terms as an experienced member of the playing squad as well as a role as coach.

Southport-born Jones actually started his career as a youngster in the Wrexham academy before a switch to Manchester United aged 11 in 1995.

A highly impressive professional career was to follow, including Premier League stints at Derby, Wolves – where he won the Championship in 2009 – Wigan and Burnley.

He has more recently turned out for Sheffield Wednesday and his last club was League Two outfit Oldham in 2019/20.

Jones said on his move: “I’m delighted, I’m excited and I can’t wait to get started.